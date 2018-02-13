$1 million bail for man suspected of taking Arkansas teen

TRUMANN, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has found probable cause to hold a Tennessee man on $1 million bail pending formal charges in what authorities say may have been a sex-trafficking ring.

Authorities arrested 52-year-old Craig Gillum of Dover, Tennessee, on Feb. 1 in an O'Neill, Nebraska, hotel room where he was found with a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing five days earlier from Trumann, Arkansas.

The Jonesboro Sun reports the judge on Monday found cause to hold Gillum on pending charges that include transporting a minor for sex, child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's office said it isn't known if Gillum has an attorney. Gillum is to appear to enter a plea and be arraigned either later this month or in March.