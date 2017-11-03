2 Arkansas guards injured while trying to seize contraband

DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas prison officials say two of its guards suffered minor injuries as they tried to seize contraband from inmates at a unit in the southeastern corner of the state.

The Arkansas Department of Correction said Friday that multiple inmates attacked the guards at the Delta Regional Unit near Dermott during the evening Thursday. The pair received over-the-counter medication for bruises and lacerations.

The inmates also broke windows in the housing area before officers regained control of the unit.

The prison system has seen a number of violent confrontations recently. Three guards were assaulted at two facilities in September and three guards were held hostage in August. In July, a guard fired warning shots into the air after two guards and an inmate were attacked. One inmate died after another assault.