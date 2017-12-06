$500 reward for information resuting in arrest of Singleton

The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office has announced a $500 reward for information leading to the capture of Aaron Singleton, who is accused of escaping from the Hot Spring County Jail on Sunday morning. Singleton is accused of injuring a jailer in his escape. The jailer was treated and released to his home.

Singleton had been arrested the day before for an assault which put one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on Singleton is asked to call 911 immediately. The Sheriff's Office says Singleton should not be approached.