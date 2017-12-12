Aaron Singleton charged with 2nd Degree Murder

Media reports (not yet confirmed by the county prosecutor) indicate Aaron Singleton (age 27), who escaped from the Hot Spring County Jail on Dec. 3, has now been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Singleton had been in jail in connection with an assault that left one victim in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim died on Sunday.

According to reports, 32-year-old Stephanie Jones was also arrested and present at the time of the assault. Jones made bail and has since been arrested again and charged as an accomplice.

Singleton and Jones are expected to be arraigned on Jan. 9. Singleton is being held without bond and Jones is has a $25,000 bond.