Agreement made on $54.4M Entergy Arkansas rate increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Entergy Arkansas and four other parties have agreed to a $54.4 million electric rate increase for 2017.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Entergy, the Public Service Commission's general staff, the attorney general's office, Arkansas Electric Energy Consumers and a group of hospitals and colleges settled on the figure. The figure reflects a 3.38 percent increase for each residential customer.

Entergy, the state's largest utility, had initially requested a $67.7 million rate increase under a new law that allows the state's utilities to file an annual rate-adjustment plan.