American Idol is coming back

American Idol will be on the air again in spring of 2018 on a new network. ABC, owned by Disney, confirmed American Idol will be on the air but offered no details as to who might be returning.

Ryan Seacrest, now a Disney employee, has expressed interest. Although he recently started working with Live with Kelly!, he could catch a plane to Los Angeles and back every week to host American Idol.

But the infamous curmudgeon, Simon Cowell, is unlikely to return because he is now an executive producer and judge for NBC’s America’s Got Talent.