Angelina Jolie refutes allegations that her new film took money away from Cambodian children

Angelina Jolie has released a statement after an article in Vanity Fair, which gave disturbing details about children’s auditions for her new film. Casting for the movie, based on the history of Cambodia, casting directors reportedly visited orphanages and slums to find children who had experienced real hardships.

In the Vanity Fair article, the writer described an audition in which the casting directors put “money” on a table and asked the child to think of something they needed the money for. The directors would then snatch the money away.

The girl ultimately chosen for the part stared at the “money” for a long time. Afterwards, she was asked what she needed the money for. She said her grandfather had died and her family didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.

Jolie said later that there was no real money involved and expressed anger at the implication. In a press release, Jolie said, “I am upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario. The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.”