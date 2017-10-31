Animal Crossing coming to mobile

Nintendo’s hit “community simulation” game is coming out with a 5th installment, this one on mobile.

In Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, the player controls and customizes a manager character to set up camp before making friends with humans, animals and humanized animals. The player can gather resources for arts and crafts, explore a large map and take part in seasonal events.

Animal Crossing first came to the United States in 2002 after its initial release in Japan in 2001 for the Nintendo 64. Because its arrival came near the end of Nintendo’s transition to Nintendo Gamecube, it was soon re-released on the newer console.

In this original game, the player controlled a character who moved into a village full of anthropomorphic animals.

Animal Crossing: Wild World came out on the Nintendo DS in 2005 and allowed players to use wifi to interact with other players.

Animal Crossing: City Folk debuted in 2008 and was the first Wii game to allow players to talk to each other through microphones.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf hit the shelves in 2013 for the Nintendo 3DS. This was the first game in the series to allow players to play as the town mayor.