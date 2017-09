Flow Releases 10 a.m. Aug. 31, 2017

Courtesy Entergy

Blakely, Carpenter and Remmel will release about 3600 CFS starting at around 10am and run 12 hours per day throughout the next week. After the rain leaves the area today we will be returning the lakes back to normal pool levels.

DeGray will release about 1500 CFS for 8 hours each day starting at around Noon.