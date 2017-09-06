Arkansas Comic Con brings star power to Little Rock on Sept. 9-10

Arkansas Comic Con is a celebration of popular culture and is set for September 9th and 10th at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, AR. The convention will feature celebrity guests, artists, and vendors who will come from the fandoms of sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, super heroes, fantasy, and much more. Tickets are $15 per day or $25 for the weekend and available the day of the show or online through Eventbrite. Kids two to ten years old are just $5 per day and kids under two are free. Military pricing will be $20 for a weekend ticket, service members and their immediate family only. Applicable taxes and fees apply. The Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock will be the host for Arkansas Comic Con, which will feature such celebrities as Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters), Austin St. John, Walter Jones, and David Fielding (Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers), Vernon Wells (Road Warrior, Commando), Ernie Reyes Jr. (TMNT, Sidekicks), John Morton and David Ankrum (The Star Wars Universe), wrestling superstar Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and Arkansas native Tamara Glynn (Halloween 5); with comic book artists Joe Rubinstein, Sam Delarosa and Tim Lattie also on site doing commissions and signings. There will also be panels, a costume contest, and fan groups in attendance, such as the 501st Legion. “It’s our first year in Little Rock and we are excited to be bringing a show to the area," said Greg Hanks, one of the owners of AVC Conventions, the company behind the event. "We have been hearing a lot of buzz in the community about our event and can’t wait to meet everyone at the show."

Convention highlights include:

· Arkansas’ Tamara Glynn, Samantha in Halloween 5 and founder of the Hot Springs Horror Film Festival.

· John Morton and David Ankrum, from the Star Wars Universe (Dak and Wedge respectively).

· Brian Steward, co-founder of Fantasm Media, producing George A. Romero The Official Magazine.

· Actor David Della Rocco, The Funny Man from The Boondocks Saints series of films.

· Actor Chuck Huber, who voices characters from Dragon Ball Z, Soul Eater, and Yu Yu Hakusho.

· Actors Austin St. John and Walter Jones, two of the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.

· Fan built vehicles Ecto Nola (based on the film Ghostbusters) and Drew’s Delorean (Back to the Future).

· Cosplayers Hane Cosplay, Haiden Hazard, and Elle Graves - who also judge our costume contest.

· Fan groups such as The 501st Legion, panels from guests, board gaming with demos, and more.

· Super Smash Brothers and Injustice 2 tournaments hosted by Gamestop.

· Tabletop gaming including Magic the Gathering tournaments hosted by Mizewell Games.

The complete lineup for the convention is available at www.arkansascomiccon.com.

Tickets are just $15 per day or $25 for the weekend, with kids two to ten just $5 per day. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.arkansascomiccon.com

Contact Greg Hanks, PR Coordinator for AVC Conventions and Arkansas Comic Con, at gregAVCpr@gmail.com or 601.416.4149 for more information, press passes, and/or to set up interviews.