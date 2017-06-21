Arkansas day care placed on probation after boy's death

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — A West Memphis day care where a 5-year-old developmentally disabled boy died in a vehicle has been placed on probation by the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The agency said Wednesday that the license of the Ascent Child Health Services facility is on a probationary provisional status for one year. It'll remain open, but undergo extra monitoring.

Authorities say the boy was left strapped in a car seat in the facility's van the morning of June 12. He was found dead in the vehicle later that afternoon.

Four women have been arrested on manslaughter charges in the boy's death.

The agency is also prohibiting Ascent Acquisition Corporation, which owns the day care and 10 other facilities, from providing any transportation services in Arkansas, as of June 30.