Arkansas falls at home to Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — The memory of a blown lead in the closing minutes to Arkansas two weeks ago was still fresh on the minds of Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

The Commodores certainly played like they wanted to make amends for that disheartening defeat, jumping out to a 25-4 lead and never looking back on their way to a 72-59 win over the Razorbacks.

With leading scorer Matthew Fisher-Davis out because of disciplinary reasons, Vanderbilt (12-12, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) set the tone from the outset — hitting seven of its first nine 3-pointers on the way to a 39-18 halftime edge.