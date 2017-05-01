Arkansas lawmakers to convene for special session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State lawmakers are returning to Little Rock to adjourn their regular legislative session and begin a special session that's mainly focused on changes to the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to address lawmakers at 2 p.m. Monday, shortly after they begin the special session that is expected to wrap up this week.

More than 300,000 people are covered by Arkansas Works, the program that uses Medicaid money to buy private insurance for low-income residents. Hutchinson wants to move 60,000 people off the program and impose new work requirements on some recipients.

The state will need federal approval to implement those changes.

The special session's agenda also includes "technical corrections" to medical marijuana legislation and a plan to shift more than $100 million into the state's reserve fund.