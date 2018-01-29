Arkansas prosecutor wont file charges in shooting death

YELLVILLE (AP) — An Arkansas prosecutor says he won't file any charges in connection with the shooting death of a Missouri man who was camping near the Buffalo National River.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 34-year-old Jonathan Bolger was shot and killed by a park ranger in August at the Spring Creek Campground near Yellville. Authorities say Bolger was holding a compressed air-powered pistol at the time. The National Park Service says Bolger was shot after he refused to drop what rangers thought was a two-toned semi-automatic handgun.

An attorney representing Bolger's family says the man was shot twice.

Prosecutor Luke Ferguson says he won't file charges in the case because "the events did not result in the commission of a criminal offense under the laws of the State of Arkansas."