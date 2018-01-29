Arkansas State Sen. Jake Files pleads guilty to fraud, plans to resign

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says a state senator who pleaded guilty to fraud charges intends to resign soon.

Sen. Jake Files was in federal court on Monday and admitted pocketing thousands of dollars in state money that had been earmarked for a sports complex at Fort Smith. Hutchinson called on Files to quit, and in a statement Monday afternoon the governor said he had heard from Files and that Files indicated he planned to tender his resignation "in the coming days."

Hutchinson says Files' departure from the state Legislature "is the appropriate decision."

The governor had said earlier that the Fort Smith Republican would not be able to fulfill his obligation to his constituents.

The state Democratic Party also called for Files to resign