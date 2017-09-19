Art Ajar, First Step fundraiser, on Sept. 28

Students with the First Step RL Petty Adult Program are hard at work creating original pieces of art for an auction on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5-6 p.m., to raise funds for First Step.

For the First Step Art Ajar, First Step will sell original pieces in addition to art prints. First Step will sell larger pieces and also hold a silent auction.

The event will be held at the 4-H building by the Malvern City Park. Food and drinks will be served and there is no admission.

First Step Art Ajar will be an annual event.