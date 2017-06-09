Attempted kidnapping reported in Bismarck

The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a kidnapping attempt in Bismarck on Thursday afternoon.

According to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash, they received the call at about 1:30 p.m. A woman who had been mowing her lawn reported that a white or pearl colored cadillac escalade with tall, narrow tires. The woman reported a man attempted to drag her into the vehicle but was driven off when her dog attacked him.

The victim described the attacker as mix raced, half white and half African American. He appeared to be in his 30s, six feet tall and about 200 pounds with dark hair. She described him wearing a white tank top, shorts, and she said his left leg was bleeding.

Anyone with information, who knows the suspect or who has seen a vehicle matching the description is asked to call the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 337-7738.