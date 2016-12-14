Attention, Early Childhood Professionals free class

If you are an early childhood professional, and want to learn more about caring for young children, you may be interested in The Best Care. Sometimes it is difficult to find appropriate classes that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Association, is offering training for early childhood professionals. Classes are offered free of charge and is verified training through the Traveling Arkansas’ Professional Pathways (TAPP) and supports the Better Beginnings Program.

The Cooperative Extension Service has available a new, free set of classes for early childhood professionals and others interested in learning more about young children. These classes are part of a program called The Best Care. Ten hours of lessons will be provided in a classroom setting on topics such as: Effective Communication Skills, Infant and Toddler Literacy, Celebrating Cultures, Music in Early Childhood, Classroom Transitions, Active Play, The Two Bite Club, and Grow It, Try It, Like It.

For more information about The Best Care classes for early childhood professionals, contact JoAnn Vann at jvann@uaex.edu or call 870-246-2281 or Kristal Draper at kdraper@uaex.edu or call (501) 332-5267. Classes are scheduled for January 28th and February 25th at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Arkadelphia.

