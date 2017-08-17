Attorney General asks for execution date for Jack Gordon Greene

Arkansas Attorney General has asked Governor Asa Hutchinson to set an execution date for for Jack Gordon Greene, who was convicted of capital murder in 1993 and sentenced to death.

This comes about four months after Arkansas executed four death row inmates.

Rutledge has asked Hutchinson to set the execution date after all appeals, stays and habeas corpus proceedings have been exhausted. The Arkansas Supreme Court has vacated Greene’s sentence twice before, but two different juries re-sentenced him to death.