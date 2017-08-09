Malvern’s annual Back to School Bash will be held Friday, Aug. 11 beginning at 6 p.m.

At that time, the band will present a parent demonstration at Claude Mann Stadium, followed by a pair of scrimmages.

The Cubs football team will take the field for their scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. with the Malvern High School Leopards following at 7:30 p.m.

Western Sizzlin will cook steak sandwiches and baked potatoes (as they have for the past 20 years) for the cost of $10, with Malvern National Banking serving.

More than 40 community businesses will be on hand in the Leopard Center Plaza to discuss their products and services.