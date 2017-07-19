Balloon Release for Those We Have Loved and Lost releases updated list
Organizers for the Balloon Release for Those We Have Loved and Lost have presented an updated list for those who will be honored at the Balloon Release:
Dusty Finley
Josh Howard
Mark Hays
Jason Stovall
Paulette Jones
Austin Walker
Courtney Beasley
Richard Bredensteiner
Michael Rhodes
Lara Lashell
Haley Goodman
Adam Basinger
Lillie Rose Bowen-Simpson
The Balloon Release will be held on July 29 at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park at 6:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come and join. Organizers ask visitors to supply their own balloons and helium.
Organizers want the public to know that balloon strings will be short and they know how to release balloons in a way that is safe for the environment and animals.
Pictured top, from left to right is Austin Walker, Courtney Beasley and Haley Goodman.
Middle, left to right is Richard Bredensteiner, Dusty Finley and Lilie Bowen-Simpson.
Bottom, left to right is Josh Howard, Mark Hays and Paulette Jones.
