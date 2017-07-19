Balloon Release for Those We Have Loved and Lost releases updated list

Organizers for the Balloon Release for Those We Have Loved and Lost have presented an updated list for those who will be honored at the Balloon Release:

Dusty Finley

Josh Howard

Mark Hays

Jason Stovall

Paulette Jones

Austin Walker

Courtney Beasley

Richard Bredensteiner

Michael Rhodes

Lara Lashell

Haley Goodman

Adam Basinger

Lillie Rose Bowen-Simpson

The Balloon Release will be held on July 29 at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park at 6:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come and join. Organizers ask visitors to supply their own balloons and helium.

Organizers want the public to know that balloon strings will be short and they know how to release balloons in a way that is safe for the environment and animals.

Pictured top, from left to right is Austin Walker, Courtney Beasley and Haley Goodman.

Middle, left to right is Richard Bredensteiner, Dusty Finley and Lilie Bowen-Simpson.

Bottom, left to right is Josh Howard, Mark Hays and Paulette Jones.