Banana Box Clothing sale @ BHMC-HSC

Baptist Health Medical Center - Hot Spring County Auxiliary is holding its annual Banana Box Clothing Sales event today and tomorrow.

A variety of clothing can be purchased for a reasonable price.

Some merchandise up for grabs are Razorback items for the whole family. Camo from infant to adult. Cold weather gear, and flannels. Socks, socks and more socks are available. There is a wide variety of kids clothing.

The event will be open until 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Oct. 13) and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

Find great deals and help the hospital auxiliary by stopping by the rehab dining area of the BHMC-HSC.