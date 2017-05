Baseball/Softball District Tournament Results

Baseball:

Malvern Leopards: Defeated Joe T. Robinson 14-13, lost to Nashville 7-1, lost to Ashdown 13-3.

Glen Rose Beavers: Defeated Episcopal Colllegiate 7-1, lost to Mayflower 12-2.

Bismarck Lions: Lost to Rose Bud 6-4.

Magnet Cove Panthers: Defeated Blevins 13-3, defeated Murfreesboro 14-8, lost to Poyen 4-2.

Poyen Indians: Defeated Caddo Hills 10-0, defeated Mountain Pine 10-0, defeated Magnet Cove 4-2.

Softball:

Malvern Lady Leopards: scores unavailable, earned No. 3 seed in Regional.

Glen Rose Lady Beavers: Defeated Episcopal Collegiate 17-0, lost to Rose Bud 10-0, defeated Mayflower 12-2.

Bismarck Lady Lions: Lost to Mayflower 8-2.

Magnet Cove Lady Panthers: No scores available, earned No. 4 seed in Regional Tournament.

Poyen Lady Indians: Defeated Murfreesboro 9-8, defeated Foreman 11-5.