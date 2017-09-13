Batman teaming up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

In 2015, DC Entertainment teamed up with IDW Publishing for a bizarre crossover series: Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The crossover series was a hit, and now DC and IDW Publishing are putting together a sequel.

Donatello, constantly pushing his limits and seeking new ways to improve himself, homes to enlist Batman as a sensei. Opening a portal in an attempt to summon Batman, he accidentally brings Bane through instead while getting himself sucked into Gotham City. With Bane recruiting TMNT villains and taking over New York, Donatello must find Batman and find a way to get him to the Turtles’ world to stop the new crime boss.

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II will consist of six issues written by James Tynion IV (Batman, Detective Comics) and illustrated by Freddie Williams II (He-Man/Thundercats).