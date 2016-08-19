Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Malvern Daily Record
Click for weather forecast
Home
Forms
Delivery Concerns
News
Business News
Sports
University of Arkansas
Classifieds
Place an Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Local Guide
Local Ads
Trending Now
NARAMORE not guilty
Zoo closed for maintenance
Chamber Breakfast
You are here
Home
» The best of the Olympics, in pictures, from August 18.
The best of the Olympics, in pictures, from August 18.
Staff Writer
Friday, August 19, 2016
Malvern, AR
Tags:
news
Category:
News
Popular content
Congressman Bruce Westerman tries COTO's18-wheeler simulator.
SWA Gifford closing
Should people on the terror watchlist be allowed to buy guns?
Are you team Apple or team Android
NARAMORE not guilty
more
Upcoming Events
MHS Class of 1971 Planning Reunion
Friday, October 21, 2016
Poll
If you could only eat one of these foods for the rest of your life, which would you choose?
Choices
Potatoes
Beef
Corn
Chicken
Green beans
Peas
Pork
Broccoli
Apples
Bananas
Bread
Oranges
Cheese
Older polls
Results
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2016 Malvern Daily Record | 219 Locust Street | P.O. Box 70 | Malvern, AR 72104 | Phone: (501) 337-7523 | Fax: (501) 337-1226
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of Malvern Daily Record.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password