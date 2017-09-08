Beware scammers posing as hurricane charities
Give.org has presented a list of several trusted national charities that help with hurricane relief efforts. In times of national disaster, scammers often pose as charities or victims in attempts to defraud people of money. Before making donations, people should verify that the agency is legit.
This list is only a sampling of legit national charities, and a charity being absent from this list doesn’t necessarily mean it is not legit. People can use other means of researching a charity or go through a charity they know and trust.
The list includes:
ALS Association/Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association
American Red Cross
AmeriCares
ASPCA/American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
Brother’s Brother Foundation
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese Galveston-Houston
Change Happens!
Christian Community Service Center
Church World Service
Citizens for Animal Protection
Communities in Schools
Direct Relief
DonorsChoose.org
El Centro de Corazon
Episcopal Relief and Development
Feeding America
First Book
Fuller Center for Housing
GlobalGiving Foundation
Greater Houston Community Foundation
Habitat for Humanity
Houston Area Women’s Center
Houston Children’s Charity
Houston Food Bank
Houston Habitat for Humanity
Houston Humane Society
Houston SPCA
Humane Society of the United States
Humble Area Assistance Ministries (H.A.A.M.)
Islamic Relief USA
MAP International
Matthew 25: Ministries
Open Door Mission Foundation
Operation USA
PetSmart Charities
Project Hope
Salvation Army
Save the Children
United Methodist Committee on Relief
United Way of Greater Houston
United Way Worldwide
West Houston Assistance Ministries
World Vision
Although these groups are legitimate charities, scammers may try to impersonate these groups. Anyone getting a phone call or an email from anyone claiming to represent these groups should not give information to that caller, nor send money. Rather, the person should look up the phone number or email address of these charities and send money through a channel they know is legitimate.Phone numbers, email or websites given by an unknown caller should not be trusted and the person should look these up on their own.
