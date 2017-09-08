Beware scammers posing as hurricane charities

Give.org has presented a list of several trusted national charities that help with hurricane relief efforts. In times of national disaster, scammers often pose as charities or victims in attempts to defraud people of money. Before making donations, people should verify that the agency is legit.

This list is only a sampling of legit national charities, and a charity being absent from this list doesn’t necessarily mean it is not legit. People can use other means of researching a charity or go through a charity they know and trust.

The list includes:

ALS Association/Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association

American Red Cross

AmeriCares

ASPCA/American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Brother’s Brother Foundation

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese Galveston-Houston

Change Happens!

Christian Community Service Center

Church World Service

Citizens for Animal Protection

Communities in Schools

Direct Relief

DonorsChoose.org

El Centro de Corazon

Episcopal Relief and Development

Feeding America

First Book

Fuller Center for Housing

GlobalGiving Foundation

Greater Houston Community Foundation

Habitat for Humanity

Houston Area Women’s Center

Houston Children’s Charity

Houston Food Bank

Houston Habitat for Humanity

Houston Humane Society

Houston SPCA

Humane Society of the United States

Humble Area Assistance Ministries (H.A.A.M.)

Islamic Relief USA

MAP International

Matthew 25: Ministries

Open Door Mission Foundation

Operation USA

PetSmart Charities

Project Hope

Salvation Army

Save the Children

United Methodist Committee on Relief

United Way of Greater Houston

United Way Worldwide

West Houston Assistance Ministries

World Vision

Although these groups are legitimate charities, scammers may try to impersonate these groups. Anyone getting a phone call or an email from anyone claiming to represent these groups should not give information to that caller, nor send money. Rather, the person should look up the phone number or email address of these charities and send money through a channel they know is legitimate.Phone numbers, email or websites given by an unknown caller should not be trusted and the person should look these up on their own.