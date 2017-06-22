Big Al big money winner will be revealed today
By:
Joshua Waddles
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Malvern, AR
For six years, anglers have participated in the Hot Springs Fishing Challenge in hopes of catching the big one, Big Al. For the very first time, a fisherman will take home the prize money for the big fish. The announcement will be made as to who caught Big Al and how. Stay tuned to Malvern-Online.com for the name of the angler and the full story will appear in the Friday edition of The Malvern Daily Record.
Category: