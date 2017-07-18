Bismarck wins state title

The Bismarck 7 and 8-year-old All-Stars are the 2017 Pitching Machine Champions for the state of Arkansas after winning the state tournament, which was held in Bryant from June 30 through July 4. Members of the team include (front from left) Brayden Allman, Dalton Rogers, Parker Hughes, Levi Allen, Kason Copeland, (middle from left) Cayden Burch, Bryson McCoy, Trey Smith, Micheal Maranto, Maddox Kyzer, Jacob Ashcraft, (back row) coaches Scott Copeland, Dusty Walton, Dusty McCoy and Cody Burch.