Blood Drive scheduled for Monday

The flu epidemic affecting Arkansas is negatively impacting the blood supply. Because so many of our regular donors are ill, or taking care of sick family members, they’ve been unable to give blood. Additionally, the widespread flu is forcing some school closures, and parents are unable to keep their blood donation appointments. All of this puts even more strain on the blood supply.

Arkansas Blood Institute is urging all healthy adults, ages 16 and up*, to give blood. Blood donors who have been diagnosed with flu should wait seven days since their last symptoms to give blood. Donors may give blood the same day they receive a flu vaccine.

Arkansas Blood Institute will be holding a blood drive on Monday, February 12 at the Malvern Walmart from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments always served.

All Arkansas Blood Institute blood donors will receive their choice of a new, trendy T-shirt in one of three featured colors, “Strong” olive, “Bold” maroon, or “Fearless” teal. Donors will also receive an admission to the Museum of Discovery, free health screening and learn their blood type.

“The flu has hit our state particularly hard, but the need for blood remains constant, and there is no substitute,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “That’s why we are calling on all donors who are able to give blood, or those who have never given before, to stop by one of our donor centers or mobile blood drives. If you have recovered from the flu, or been unaffected by it, we urge you to use your good health to save lives today.”

Only ten percent of people in the United States who are eligible to give blood actually do. Blood donation takes only about an hour, and each donation can save the lives of up to three patients.

As part of the nation’s 9th largest non-profit blood center, Arkansas Blood Institute serves more than 40 hospitals and medical facilities statewide. Appointments to give blood aren’t required but can be made by calling (877) 340.8777 or visiting arkbi.org.

*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds