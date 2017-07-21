Blood Drive Tuesday

Arkansas Blood Institute will hold a Guns & Hoses Community Challenge Blood Drive on Tuesday, July 25 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Boys & Gils Club Gym of Malvern and Hot Spring County, located at 1840 West Moline Street in Malvern.

Blood donations will benefit Arkansas hospitals including Baptist Health, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, CHI St. Vincent and National Park Medical Center.

Donors will receive one ticket for entry to The Little Rock Zoo.

Donors may sign up to donate at www.arbi.org or call Bob Woodall at (501) 282-6072. However, walk-ins are welcome. A photo ID is required.

Don’t miss your chance to get the limited edition Guns & Hoses T-shirt (free to all blood donors).