BMS received grant from Ross Foundation
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Malvern, AR
Bismarck Middle School was recently awarded a grant from the Ross Foundation. The grant money will be used to purchase a Sphero Spark Education Lab to be used with students 5th-8th grades. The Spheros are used to help students learn coding skills. Pictured from left to right is Ellen Coleman middle school principal, Julia Hancock middle school library media specialist and Susan Stewart, Bismarck Schools superintendent.
