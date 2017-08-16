Bonnie Tyler to perform "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during eclipse

Cities, people and organizations across the country are planning spectacular events for the spectacular solar eclipse on Aug. 21. One Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Oasis of the Seas, will anchor during the eclipse for a viewing party while Bonnie Tyler performs “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

Written and produced by Jim Steinman, Tyler’s performance of :Total Eclipse of the Heart” hit the shelves in 1983 and was called “One of the finest ballads ever to hit radio” by Mike DeGagne from AllMusic. Tyler performs the song at every concert.

Image courtesy of CreativeOutlet.com