BREAKING: Aaron Singleton has been captured
By:
Joshua Waddles
Thursday, December 7, 2017
Malvern, AR
Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash reports that Aaron Singleton, who allegedly escaped from the Hot Spring County Jail on Sunday and injured a deputy, has been apprehended. According to cash, officers with the an ACC team found Singleton in an apartment in Marla Square hiding under a pile of clothes.
Singleton had been in jail for assault, arrested on Saturday in an attack that put one victim in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Category: