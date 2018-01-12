Breaking: Ben Ledwell found guilty of negligent homicide

A jury returned a guilty verdict against Ben Ledwell for four counts of negligent homicide.

The charges stem from a 2015 vehicle crash which claimed the lives of Cindy Rhein, Allen Rhein, Anthony Sprankle and Steven Sprankle on Highway 7, about three miles outside of Bismarck.

Information about the trial proceedings will be posted shortly.

Update: Ledwell was sentenced to one year in county jail. The sentence was suspended.