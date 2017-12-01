BREAKING: BOLO for HSC chainsaw attack suspect, allegedly escaped from jail

A BOLO has been issued for Robert Mitchell, who allegedly escaped from the Hot Spring County Jail. Mitchell is said to be driving with a female in a 1995 tan Chevy extended cab pickup truck. License plate number: 990-VSN.

Mitchell was in jail for a Nov. 5 chainsaw attack against a female after an argument over using his truck. Mitchell had already served prison time, convicted of a previous chainsaw attack against his then-wife in 2008.

If anyone knows where Mitchell is or sees the truck, they are advised not to approach and to call 911 immediately.