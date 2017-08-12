BREAKING: Car attack on anti-racist counter protest in Charlottesville

Video circulating online shows what appears to be a deliberate terrorist attack on a counter protest to a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In the video (not shown here due to graphic images and language) a car is seen driving into a crowd, then backing out and driving away. The video shows a mix of both white and African American protesters gathered together.

Charlottesville is the scene of march of white supremacists. This drew counter anti-racist protesters, who appear to have been the victims of this terrorist attack.

UPDATE: One person has died and the Associated Press reports that a suspect is in custody.