BREAKING: Confederate Flags removed from Hot Springs town square
Joshua Waddles
Friday, August 18, 2017
Malvern, AR
Only a few days after a local citizen started an online petition to remove the confederate flags from town square in Hot Springs, the mayor of Hot Springs released a statement saying the flags have been officially removed.
Although the flags were privately owned by an organization, Hot Springs Mayor Pat McCabe said the organization understands how many are using the flag as a symbol of hate.
