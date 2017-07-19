BREAKING: Coroner position declared vacant

The Quorum Court of Hot Spring County made the decision to declare the position of Hot Spring County Coroner vacant.

The county is currently taking resumes for persons interested in the coroner position until 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 in the county judge's office.

The Quorum Court will hold its regular committee meeting at 6 p.m. that evening in the large courtroom. All persons submitting resumes must be present at that time to be considered.

See Thursday's MDR for more coverage of the evenings meeting, the court's resolution can be seen in the classifieds section of Thursday's edition as well.