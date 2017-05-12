BREAKING: Two suspects charged for the murder of 64-year-old Thomas Lee Ewing

The Hot Spring County Sheriffs Office charged 38-year-old Alberto Williams III and 34-year-old Megan Tadlock with capital murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery in connection with the murder of 64-year-old Thomas Lee Ewing, from Allen Texas.

On Saturday, May 6, a citizen called the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office to report an abandoned vehicle, which the citizen suspected had a victim in the trunk. The victim, Ewing, was shot multiple times.