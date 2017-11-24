Bret Bielema no longer Razorback's head football coach
By:
Joshua Waddles
Friday, November 24, 2017
Malvern, AR
A little over a week after the University of Arkansas fired Athletics Director Jeff Long. Arkansas has announced that Bret Bielema will no longer be the Razorbacks' head football coach.
Fans and sports commentators have speculated for weeks that the university might soon let Bielema go. The staff change was announced only a few hours after the Hogs suffered a close 48-45 loss against the Missouri Tigers.
