Bring pets inside this Halloween

Animal organizations advise pet parents to bring their animals inside on Halloween. There are more reasons for this than the rare cases of people going out at night to deliberately harm animals. Pets might also get frightened off of their owners' yards because of the many people coming to the door, sometimes making frightening noises in imitation of monsters.

Increased traffic is also a cause for concern, as well as the possibility of people accidentally hurting animals. For example, someone walking around in the dark might trip over a pet, or they may not know that a dog can't have one of their miniature chocolate bars.