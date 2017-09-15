Burger dinner fundraiser on Sept. 22 for Boys & Girls Club

Encore Healthcare & Rehabilitation is holding a hamburger dinner sale to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County. On Friday, Sept. 22, Encore will set up a drive through from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Prices are $6 a ticket, or buy 10 to get the 11th free. All proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club.

Encore is located at 1820 West Moline, next to the Boys & Girls Club.