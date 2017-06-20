CADC announces Summer Liheap Utility AssistancRe

Benton – Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) announced today that the 2017 Summer LIHEAP Utility Assistance program will begin the week of July 10, 2017 and continue as long as funds are available. The day and times of when applications will be taken are listed below for the 12 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hot Spring, Lonoke, Montgomery, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline and Union. For other counties, go to http:asaaa.org/local-community-action-agencies/or call 501-372-0807.

CADC is a nonprofit Community Action Agency, an equal opportunity employer and a United Way Agency. The mission of CADC is to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty, to help vulnerable populations achieve their potential and to build strong communities in Arkansas through community action, improve the quality of life and build strong communities in Arkansas.

Calhoun County

Hampton: Beginning on Monday, July 10, 2017 applications for CADC Summer LIHEAP utility assistance will be accepted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 12 noon, at the CADC office located at 210 South Lee Street in Hampton, AR 71174. The office phone number is 870-798-2457.

Clark County

Arkadelphia: There will be a CADC LIHEAP Day on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the CADC Senior Adult Center located at 1311 N. 10th in Arkadelphia from 1:00 P.M. until 4 P.M. Then beginning on Monday, July 17, 2017, the applications will be accepted at that location on Monday and Tuesday from 8AM until 12PM. The phone number is: (501)326-6229

Columbia County

Magnolia: There will be a CADC LIHEAP Day on Friday, July 14, 2017 at the CW Easter Building located at 902 E McKissack in Waldo, AR from 8:30am until 12:00 PM. Then beginning on Monday, July 17, 2017, the applications will be accepted at the CADC Office at 1503 North Vine St. in Magnolia, AR 71754 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon. The phone number at the CADC office is: 870-234-6444.

Dallas County

Fordyce: There will be a CADC LIHEAP Day on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the CADC Office located at 410 E 4th St. in Fordyce, from 2PM until 4PM. Then starting on Monday, July 17, 2017, the applications will be accepted at that office on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon. The office phone number is: 870-352-8894.

Hot Spring County

Malvern: There will be a CADC LIHEAP Day on Friday July 14, 2017 at the Malvern Head Start/Smith Building located 1735 E Sullenberger from 8:30AM until 12:00PM. Then starting on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 applications will be accepted at the center on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 AM until 12 PM. The phone number for the center is (501) 326-6229.

Lonoke County-

Lonoke: There will be a LIHEAP Day Friday, July 14, 2017 in Lonoke, at the Lonoke Community Center, located at 1355 Front St, in Lonoke from 8:30AM until 12PM. Then starting on Monday, July 17, 2017, applications will be accepted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8AM until 12 Noon at the CADC Lonoke Office located at: 616 N. Center St in Lonoke, AR 72086. The phone number is: 501-676-0019

Ward: Beginning on Thursday, July 20, 2017, applications will be accepted by appointment only at the Ward Municipal Complex located at 405 Hickory Street in Ward, AR. You must call the Lonoke CADC Office at 501-676-0019 to make you appointment.

Montgomery County

Mt. Ida: Beginning on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 applications for CADC Summer LIHEAP utility assistance will be accepted on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11 AM, at the CADC office located at the CADC Mt. Ida SCAT, 158 Senior Drive in Mt. Ida, AR 71957. The office phone number is: 870-867-0151

Ouachita County

Camden: There will be a CADC LIHEAP Day on Wednesday July 12 at the Carnes Park Teen Town Building from 8 A.M. until 12 P.M. Then beginning on Monday, July 17, 2017, applications will be taken on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Camden CADC office from 8:00AM until 12 Noon. PM (or until the first 30 people are signed in) The office is located at 313 Jefferson in Camden, AR 71701 and the phone number is: 870-836-3200.

Pike County

Glenwood: CADC will begin taking applications for LIHEAP summer utility assistance on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Applications for summer LIHEAP utility assistance will be taken on Tuesday’s only from 8:00am until 11AM at the CADC office located at the Glenwood Senior Adult Center located at 229 Betty Street in Glenwood, AR 71943. The phone number is: 870-356-4212

Pike County-

Murfreesboro: CADC will begin taking applications for LIHEAP summer utility assistance on Monday, July 10, 2017. Starting on Monday, July 10, 2017, applications for assistance will be accepted on Mondays from 8 AM until 11AM at the Murfreesboro Senior Adult located at 120 Court in Murfreesboro, AR 71958. The phone number is: 870-285-2312.

Pulaski County

Little Rock: There will be a CADC LIHEAP Day on Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11 at the Arts and Crafts Building at the State Fairgrounds from 9 A.M. until 1 P.M. Starting the week of Monday, July 17, 2017, applications for assistance will be accepted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 AM to 12 PM (or until the first 175 people are signed in) at the CADC office in the Little Rock Workforce Center located at 5401 S University in Little Rock, AR 72204. NO APPOINTMENTS, WALK-INS ONLY AT THIS LOCATION The phone number is 501-603-0909.

North Little Rock: Starting the week of Monday, July 17, 2017, applications for assistance will be accepted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 AM to 11 AM (or until the first 30 people are signed in) at the CADC office at the North Little Rock Workforce Center located at 324 W Pershing Suites 1 in North Little Rock, AR 72114.

Saline County

Benton: There will be a CADC LIHEAP Day on Wednesday July 12 at the CADC Head Start Building, 321 Edison, and Benton from 8 A.M. until 12:00 A.M. Starting the week of Monday, July 17, 2017, applications for assistance will be accepted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 AM to 12 PM at the CADC Cogburn Administration Building office located at 321 Edison in Benton, AR 72015.

Union County

El Dorado: There will be a CADC LIHEAP Day on Thursday, July 13 at the Murphy Hall, 311 South West Avenue from 8 A.M. until 12 P.M. Starting the week of Monday, July 17, 2017, applications will be accepted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the CADC Office located at 1426 N. West Ave in El Dorado, AR 71730. The phone number is 870-864-0067.