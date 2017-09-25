Calvary Cross Cowboy Church holding Angel Tree fundraiser on Oct. 14

Calvary’s Cross Cowboy Church is holding a toy drive for the Hot Spring County Angel Tree Program. For this drive, they need anything that a child might want or need.

Everything needs to be new and unopened and all gifts will go to children in Hot Spring County.

The goal is to fill up a horse trailer with gifts to give kids for Christmas.

The church will be holding a fundraiser in October to raise money to buy more gifts for the Angel Tree Program. The event will be on Oct. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church in Malvern, which is in the shopping center behind Sonic. It will be a paint party with refreshments and door prizes donated by local businesses, including 3-month gym memberships from with Anytime Fitness and with a training coach. Those who are interested will have to pre-register by Oct. 11. This can be done by calling or texting Lisa Horne at (501) 304-0550, or through the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cowboysandangelschristmasgiftdrive/.

Admission for the paint party is $20 with proceeds going toward buying gifts for the Angel Tree Program.