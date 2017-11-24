Calvary's Cross holding toy drives

Next week, Calvary’s Cross Cowboy Church will be collecting toys beside the Valero in Bismarck on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 to 10 a.m. On Saturday, Dec. 9, the location will be Friendship Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And on Dec. 16, Calvary’s Cross Cowboy Church will be taking toy donations at the Glen Rose Corner Store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All toys stay in Hot Spring County and are distributed through the Angel Tree Program. Calvary’s Cross is asking for donations of anything a child might need or want. Everything must be new and unopened.

For more information, please call Lisa Horne at (501) 304-0550.