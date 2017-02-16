Captain America will fight for Hydra in Secret Empire

The internet was buzzing-and raging (mostly raging) over the revelation that Captain America was acting as a secret agent of Hydra. This has been explained by brain washing, but the consequences of America’s greatest hero now working for Hydra will be revealed in Marvel’s upcoming event, Secret Empire.

With all of America’s trust and adoration placed in Captain America, who now works for Hydra, Red Skull is now in a position to catch America completely off guard and deal a crushing blow to morale at the same time.

Before the release of Secret Empire, Marvel Comics has announced the Secret Empire Prelude trade paperback. It will be available in April and feature a collection of issues intended to get fans caught up before the start of the Secret Empire event.

According to a press release from Marvel, the trade paperback will include Captain America (2012) #21 & #25; material from Captain America: Sam Wilson #7 & #8; Avengers Standoff: Assault on Pleasant Hill Alpha, Avengers Standoff: Assault on Pleasant Hill Omega; Captain America: Steve Rogers #1 & #2.

Image courtesy of Marvel Entertainment.