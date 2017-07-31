Cash: Luky's cause of death was trauma

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash said the cause of death for Luky, the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, was trauma. According to Cash, Luky suffered from a ruptured diaphragm. He said the most common cause of this injury, for dogs, is being hit by a car. He said it can also be caused by blunt force trauma.

He said Luky’s handler has an alibi. He was with people when they believe the trauma occurred and he has receipts for purchases from about that time.

Luky was tied in the deputy’s yard when he was found dead. His body was sent to Little Rock for a necropsy to determine the cause of death. The Sheriff’s Office initially believed the cause of death could be heat related, but lab reports said the heat was not a factor.

Cash said they do not yet have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 337-7738.