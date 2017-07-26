Catchin' For a Cause set for Aug. 12

The Sixth Annual Catchin’ For a Cause bass tournament, which is sponsored by Baptist Health — Hot Spring County and will benefit the Hot Spring County Relay For Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 12.

The event, which is less than three weeks away will be held at Arlie Moore on DeGray Lake.

The bass tournament will begin at 5 a.m. and last through 1 p.m.

The entry fee is $80 per boat. There is also a $5 fee to enter the Big Bass contest and additional $5 to enter the Biggest Trash Fish contest.

There will be a 50 percent payout for the top three places in the main bass tournament, with an additional place included for every 10 boats added to the tournament.

This is a team tournament for amateur anglers. If you consider yourself a professional fisherman, or if 10 percent of your annual income is received from prize money won in fishing tournaments, sponsors and other income derived from fishing, you are ineligible to enter Catchin’ For a Cause.

More information, including registration information, is available by calling Kimberly Burrow at (501) 337-6819.