CELEBRATING 101 YEARS

Join the Malvern Daily Record as it celebrates its 101st anniversary on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the festivities in the parking lot adjacent to the building located at 219 Locust Street in Malvern from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks, dessert and lots of fellowship with friends, family and staff.

There will also be door prizes. So don’t miss out.

The weatherman says the skies will be sunny and the temperature will be in the upper 80s.

If you’re a book reader, you’ll want to check out the numerous books for sale to help fund the Newspapers In Education program.