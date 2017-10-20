Central Arkansas Pride event on Oct. 28

The 4th Annual Central Arkansas Pride event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. at the RIverfront Park in Little Rock.

About 700 people attended the first Central Arkansas Pride in 2013. The event grew quickly and brought in about 3,000 LGBT+ people and allies.

Central Arkansas Pride founded the PFLAG Scholarship Program in 2014 and added the John Schenck and Robert Loyd Continuing Education Scholarship this year.

Schenck, founded of of Arkansas’ longest running Pride Parade, died in 2016, about a year after the death of his partner and husband of 41 years, Robert Loyd. Schenck grew up in Long Island and worked at the bar in the Stonewall Inn during the Stonewall Uprising, a pivotal moment in the gay rights movement that set the stage for the Pride marches, which later became Pride parades and celebrations.

Central Arkansas Pride does not allow alcohol outside of fenced areas or smoking. No outside food or drinks are allowed and no weapons. All bags and backpacks may be subject to a security search.